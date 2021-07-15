Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

NYSE:VMC opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.03. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.