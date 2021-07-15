TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TSR stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. TSR has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -142.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $54,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,883 shares of company stock valued at $290,956. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.