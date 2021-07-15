TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of TTM Technologies worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

