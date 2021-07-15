Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 1.7%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 34,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 104,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Tudor Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.29 price objective for the company.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$413.23 million and a P/E ratio of -47.55.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.