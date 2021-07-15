Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 74.6% in June

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.17.
About Turmalina Metals
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.