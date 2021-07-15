Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 74.6% in June

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.17.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

