Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Insider Paul Byrnes Sells 251,492 Shares

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) insider Paul Byrnes sold 251,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.47 ($3.19), for a total value of A$1,123,917.75 ($802,798.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.71.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Turners Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

