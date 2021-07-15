Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $167,470.44 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 14,772,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,107,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.