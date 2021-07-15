Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Twitter worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 391,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Twitter by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $68.35. 264,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,748,470. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,498 shares of company stock worth $3,846,308 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

