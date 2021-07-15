Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.06). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 428,381 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYMN shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,443.56. The firm has a market cap of £902.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21.

In related news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total value of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.