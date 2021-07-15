U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USX opened at $8.77 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

