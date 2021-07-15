Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ube Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ube Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

OTCMKTS UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

