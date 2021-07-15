UBIX.Network (UBX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $547,527.00

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. UBIX.Network has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $547,527.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00148675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.53 or 0.99876524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

UBIX.Network Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

UBIX.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBIX.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

