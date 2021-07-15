UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,346 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

MDC stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

