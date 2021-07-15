UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 167,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

KFY stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

