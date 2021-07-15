UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Medallia worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,003 shares of company stock worth $10,364,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

