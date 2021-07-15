UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,373 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $51.83 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,890 shares of company stock worth $15,307,668. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

