UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

