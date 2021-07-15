UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

