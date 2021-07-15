UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,214 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,615,274 shares of company stock valued at $311,133,285 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,266.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

