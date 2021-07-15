UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,705 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fulton Financial worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

