UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 29,498 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 196.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Lemonade worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $87.29 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.82.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

