UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 103,731 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Navient worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Navient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Navient by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NAVI opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

