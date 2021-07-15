UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of ShockWave Medical worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $171.63 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.81.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,784,726. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

