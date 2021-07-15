UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,467 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

