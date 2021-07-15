UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €52.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.44 ($58.17).

Alstom stock opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Thursday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.81.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

