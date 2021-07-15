UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNCRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Konecranes stock remained flat at $$8.73 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

