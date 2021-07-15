UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,169. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

