UBS Group Reiterates SEK 185 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 185 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

