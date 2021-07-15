UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 24,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,125. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 262.21, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

