UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 24,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,125. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 262.21, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67.
In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
