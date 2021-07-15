UGAS Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $47,012.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

