UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 373,249,139 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £28.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

