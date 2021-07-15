Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,596. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

