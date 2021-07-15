UMA (UMA) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $499.68 million and $17.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $8.10 or 0.00025456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00854568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,657,974 coins and its circulating supply is 61,725,322 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

