Umbrella Network Price Hits $0.12 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $2.25 million and $569,796.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

