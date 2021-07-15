Umbrella Network Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $390,887.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

