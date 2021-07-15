Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNBLF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNBLF stock remained flat at $$89.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.18. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

