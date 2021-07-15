Unibright Price Tops $1.28 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $191.40 million and $1.65 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00855432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

