Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.86 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $515.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00110582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00149492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.70 or 0.99934950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

