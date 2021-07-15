Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $8.05 on Major Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $8.05 or 0.00025257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $33.47 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00250593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

