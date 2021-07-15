Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNP opened at $220.05 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

