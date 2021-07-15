Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $10.09 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Uniswap has a market cap of $10.09 billion and $385.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $17.19 or 0.00053976 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,306,139 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

