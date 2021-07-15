United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

UMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,359,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,514,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,970,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,346 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,885,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,297,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.