United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,382 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of United Natural Foods worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

