United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNFI opened at $32.01 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

