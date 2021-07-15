United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $212.99. 44,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,933. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

