United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

Shares of URI stock opened at $312.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.41 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.