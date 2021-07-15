United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 382,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBFO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

