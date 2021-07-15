United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of United Therapeutics worth $104,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Shares of UTHR opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

