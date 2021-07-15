UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $170,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.84. The company has a market capitalization of $390.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

