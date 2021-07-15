UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.30-18.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.13.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

